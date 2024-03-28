The Legal, Economic, and Logistical Aspects of One Nation, One Election

The Central government recently announced that it is assessing the need to hold the state and general elections simultaneously. The government has notified the constitution of an eight-member committee headed by former President of India, Mr Ram Nath Kovind, to look into the same.

The announcement comes at a time when every year, at least, five states go to the polls thereby exhausting a lot of state resources but also raising pertinent questions related to the voters’ autonomy given a fairly accepted norm of choosing different parties at the central and state level.