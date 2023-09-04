Logistics, Legality, Amendments: Why 'One Nation One Election' is a Tedious Task

The Centre has called for a special session of the Parliament from 18-22 September. While there is no official word on the agenda of the session, speculations are rife that it may table a Bill concerning 'one nation one election'. If it does so, what might the Bill include?

1. Amendments: "The legislation would definitely have to have Constitutional Amendments, which fixes the terms of legislatures. There are people who have estimated that at least five articles of the Constitution would have to be amended, if not more, Hegde said.

These include:

Article 83 (2), which states that the Lok Sabha's term should not exceed five years, but the House can be dissolved before the completion of its term.

Article 85 (2) (B), which states that dissolution ends the term of the existing House and a new House will be formed after general elections.

Article 172 (1), which states that a state Assembly will continue for a period of five years unless it is dissolved sooner.

Article 174 (2) (B), which states that the Governor enjoys the power to dissolve a state Assembly on the aid and advice of the Cabinet.

Article 356, which deals with the imposition of President's Rule in a particular state.

Former Election Commissioner OP Rawat, talking to news agency ANI, opined,