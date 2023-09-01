Centre Sets Up Panel Led by Ex-President To Study 'One Nation, One Election'

In a big move, the Centre has set up a panel led by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the 'one nation, one election' proposal, NDTV reported.

'One nation, one election' means holding polls for all state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha simultaneously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken in support of the proposal publicly.

The decision by the Centre comes a day after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the holding of a special session of Parliament from 18-22 September. What remains to be seen is whether a Bill concerning 'one nation, one election' will be tabled during the session.