One Nation, One Election and ‘One Leader’: A Recipe for Political Disaster

Critics, therefore, believe that ONOE is a prelude to One Nation, One Election, One Leader.

Third, the committee appointed by the Modi government to make recommendations on ONOE does not inspire much confidence. Home Minister Amit Shah represents the government and the BJP in it, but it has hardly any representation for non-BJP parties. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was named on the committee, was informed about his inclusion by a babu in the PMO ─ and not by the Prime Minister himself. He has declined to be on the committee alleging that its “terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions”, and calling the whole exercise an "eyewash”.

Barring Subhash Kashyap, a renowned Constitutional expert but now very old (age 94), other non-governmental members on the committee have very little political acumen, electoral experience or connect with the common people.

In sum, ONOE is a good idea that is sought to be enforced in an undemocratic manner.

