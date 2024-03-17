Electoral Bonds is One of Many Allegations. Yet, 'Teflon' Modi Eyes Election Win

Pathankot. Demonetisation fiasco. Confusion over GST. False promises. China border giveaways. Rafale deal payoff allegations. A U-turn on farm laws. Manipur muddle. Unemployment. And now, accusations of extortion through electoral bonds.

If anybody thinks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP government have not faced criticism, accusations, and opposition ballast in his decade in power, they are quite wrong.

But it is equally true that every opinion poll and most electoral outcomes suggest that his image is unshaken, his popularity is barely blemished, and his personality remains largely unscarred.

What's going on?