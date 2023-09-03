Adhir Ranjan Declines To Be a Part of Centre's 'One Nation One Election' Panel

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined to be a part of the 'One Nation One Election (ONOE)' panel constituted by the Centre.

In a big move, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified the 8-member panel on Saturday to give recommendations on Centre's ONOE proposal.

Why did Adhir Ranjan decline to be a part?: In a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, Chowdhury called the formation of the committee a "total eyewash".

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," he said in the letter.