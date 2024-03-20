One Nation One Election is a Double-Edged Sword: Examining 5 Crucial Aspects

Amidst the buzz surrounding One Nation One Election, the spotlight falls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's grand strategy.
(Photo: The Quint)
Former President Ramnath Kovind's committee, ahead of the 2024 general elections, has presented recommendations to President Draupadi Murmu, advocating for the implementation of simultaneous elections and the "One Nation, One Poll" concept. This proposal, aiming to synchronise elections across different levels of governance, has been lauded for its potential to streamline administrative processes and reduce financial burdens.
However, beneath its surface appeal lies a potential threat to India's diverse political landscape. Undeniably, the consolidation of elections could alleviate economic strain, as the current multiplicity of polls incurs significant costs at every level. Nevertheless, concerns arise regarding the exacerbation of economic disparities among political parties. Such a system might inadvertently favour parties with greater financial resources, skewing the electoral playing field. Furthermore, the ramifications extend beyond financial considerations.
The proposed model's compatibility with democratic principles warrants scrutiny, particularly in contexts where authoritarian tendencies prevail. In autocratic regimes, the concentration of power resulting from synchronised elections could undermine democratic norms and consolidate authority in the hands of a ruling elite.
Any transition towards simultaneous elections necessitates comprehensive deliberation and safeguards to mitigate the risk of consolidating power imbalances. Ultimately, the pursuit of administrative efficiency must not come at the expense of democratic integrity and the vibrancy of India's political landscape.
In the push for simultaneous elections in India, the foremost rationale lies in the prospect of economic efficacy. Currently, the nation grapples with exorbitant costs incurred by the multiplicity of elections. By aligning polls at various levels of governance, substantial savings could be realised, unlocking funds for much-needed developmental endeavours directly benefiting the populace.
Furthermore, the strain on administrative resources, exacerbated by the relentless cycle of elections, stands to be alleviated. With simultaneous polls, the administrative apparatus can function more efficiently, unburdened by the perpetual demands of electoral processes. Notably, the imposition of the model code of conduct, which temporarily suspends new projects during election periods, would be truncated, expediting governance initiatives.
While challenges undoubtedly exist, the pursuit of simultaneous elections is a testament to India's commitment to modernise its electoral framework and enhance governance efficiency. Embracing this initiative is not merely a matter of administrative convenience but a strategic step towards realising the nation's socio-economic potential. By prioritising economic efficiency, India can pave the way for a more agile and responsive governance structure, ultimately serving the interests of its diverse populace.
India's electorate has demonstrated astute awareness of both local and national issues in various elections. The One Nation One Election proposal, however, risks diluting the significance of local priorities. Local elections, where voters gauge parties based on their regional performance, often diverge from national voting patterns. For instance, Delhi consistently backs the Aam Aadmi Party locally but opts for different parties in parliamentary elections.
The crux lies in the emphasis on national narratives during Lok Sabha elections, overshadowing local concerns. The BJP's push for unified elections could centralise discourse solely around national development, diminishing the nuanced understanding of regional issues. This move towards a presidential-style electoral process akin to the United States risks homogenising diverse voices, allowing one party to monopolise the narrative.
Preserving the vibrancy of local democracy necessitates acknowledging and accommodating diverse perspectives, rather than consolidating power and discourse under a singular national narrative.
The implementation of One Nation One Election hinges on a crucial reality: it invariably favours political entities with established national or regional dominance. Historical precedents reveal that whenever simultaneous elections occurred, this trend became evident. Under this structure, the ruling party at the centre, such as the BJP, holds sway, while strong regional players retain their grip on state politics.
However, this model inherently leans towards majoritarianism, disadvantaging parties like the Congress, which struggle to secure a foothold in Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, opposition parties in states face an uphill battle against incumbent governments enjoying the electoral edge conferred by simultaneous polls.
Ultimately, while One Nation One Election aims for logistical efficiency, its implications for political pluralism and democratic representation merit careful consideration. The dominance of entrenched parties could potentially undermine the diversity and vibrancy of India's electoral landscape.
The proposal for One Nation One Election carries significant implications for India's federal structure, potentially undermining the autonomy of states and the democratic process. In the event of premature dissolution of the Lok Sabha or any State Assembly, synchronised re-elections would be mandated, raising the spectre of the President's rule. This would erode state sovereignty and subvert democratic norms.
Frequent elections serve as a vital mechanism for holding ruling parties accountable and ensuring governmental responsiveness to public needs. However, the consolidation of elections under One Nation One Election could diminish this accountability by reducing the frequency of polls. Elected representatives may become complacent, detached from the electorate's concerns, and less beholden to their mandates.
Moreover, the reduced frequency of elections may hinder the democratic vibrancy that characterises India's political landscape. A cornerstone of federalism is the decentralised exercise of power, ensuring that states retain autonomy and reflect the diverse aspirations of their populations.
As India navigates electoral reforms, it must balance the pursuit of administrative efficiency with the preservation of federal principles and democratic accountability. Any shift towards synchronised elections demands careful consideration of its ramifications on the nation's democratic fabric and federal integrity.
Amidst the buzz surrounding One Nation One Election, the spotlight falls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's grand strategy. With PM Modi's magnetic appeal driving electoral campaigns, the BJP's track record reveals a curious blend of triumphs and setbacks in various state battlegrounds.
By choreographing elections to a Modi-centric beat, the BJP risks orchestrating a symphony of uniformity, drowning out the distinct melodies of regional diversity. Yet, dissenting voices caution against this monolithic narrative, warning of a cacophony that may drown out the vibrant hues of India's federal fabric.
As the curtain rises on this electoral drama, India's democratic stage awaits its next act. Will the BJP's synchronised spectacle elevate governance to new heights or dim the lights on regional autonomy? Only time will tell amidst the dynamic interplay of politics and performance on India's electoral stage.
[The author teaches journalism at St. Xavier's College (autonomous), Kolkata, and is a columnist (He tweets at @sayantan_gh.) This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)