Cough Syrups: Do Prescription Rules Matter if the Real Issue Is Manufacturing?

A closer reading of the actual amendment suggests a picture that is open to interpretation. Let's break it down.

Under India's Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, medicines that explicitly require a doctor's prescription are generally listed under Schedule H, Schedule H1, or Schedule X. These schedules contain specific restrictions on sale and dispensing, including requirements that they be sold only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

The recent amendment did not move cough syrups into any of these schedules. Instead, it removed the word "syrup" from an entry in Schedule K, a schedule that grants exemptions from certain licensing requirements under the Drugs Rules.