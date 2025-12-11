UP Codeine Cough Syrup Racket: Fake Firms, 32 Arrests, 3.5 Lakh Bottles Seized

This is how Badal Arya described his role in a sprawling codeine-laced cough syrup smuggling racket recently busted by the Uttar Pradesh police, in what is shaping up to be one of the state’s biggest crackdowns on the illegal trade.

Arya, in his statement said that he was only a minor player in a vast network of fake pharmaceutical firms, through which hundreds of thousands of bottles of syrup were routed across UP, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, eventually even reaching Bangladesh.

Officials on Thursday, 11 December, said that the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have identified more than 10 key suspects allegedly orchestrating the organised nexus behind this racket.

So far, 128 FIRs have been registered, 32 arrests made, and the FSDA has issued notices to cancel 280 drug licenses. Joint investigations by the State Police, Special Task Force (STF), and FSDA have also revealed links to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Assam, and Tripura, showing the network spans multiple states.

From ghost pharmacies to fake transactions, here’s everything the investigation has uncovered so far.