Explained: The Toxic Truth Behind India's Cough Syrup Deaths

Each tragedy triggers brief outrage, investigations, and promises of reform, yet the pattern keeps repeating. Regulatory lapses persist, accountability remains elusive, and children continue to pay the price for a system that seems to learn nothing from its own failures.

The latest tragedy is no different.

When the first casualty linked to the Coldrif cough syrup came to light in September, the Madhya Pradesh government initially dismissed any connection between the cough syrup and the deaths.

This allowed the contaminated cough syrup to continue being prescribed and given to children in the meantime. It was only several days later, after more deaths were reported, that a laboratory in Tamil Nadu conducted tests and, on 3 October, confirmed the syrup contained 48.6 percent DEG, a fatally high concentration.

Now, as the case shapes up to be one of the worst tragedies of its kind in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has responded with seemingly knee-jerk actions—arresting one doctor, Praveen Soni, a government paediatrician in Chhindwara’s Parasia, who prescribed the medicine, and booking the manufacturer Sresan Pharma. They have also announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the case further.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to Dr Soni’s arrest.

In a statement issued on Monday, 6 October, the IMA said this was clearly a case involving a spurious drug, and that ensuring its quality falls within the responsibility of the drug regulatory system, and not the doctor.

Subsequently, in a notice issued on 7 October, the CDSCO acknowledged that several pharmaceutical companies have failed to conduct due diligence in testing raw materials before using them to manufacture drug formulations. However, the country’s apex drug regulator has not made any direct statement regarding Coldrif or its manufacturer, Sresan Pharma.