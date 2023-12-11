Why Indians Love Their Painkillers, Even at the Cost of Serious Side Effects

A recent government alert warning of adverse effects linked to the popular pain relief medicine Meftal has caused a stir and once again thrown up the question – Are painkillers safe?

The TL;DR (too long; didn't read) answer to this question is, yes, your run-of-the-mill painkillers (NSAIDs or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are pretty safe if taken as prescribed. However, there's more to it.

The bigger question, however, is: Will the prospect of severe side effects and adverse reactions deter Indians from reaching for their trusty painkiller?

Let's break it down.