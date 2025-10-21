Cough Syrup Deaths: When the System Fails, Doctors Are Blamed

Every time a tragedy strikes India’s public healthcare system, a familiar pattern almost predictable to a T, unfolds: outrage, media frenzy, and the swift arrest of a doctor. The deeper malaise—poor infrastructure, political negligence, and administrative collapse—are rarely investigated with equal urgency, if at all.

The most recent case, in an almost endless list of such examples, is the arrest of Dr Soni, accused of prescribing a particular brand of cough syrup which eventually was found to be the cause of tragic death of 17 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. He was sent to judicial custody.