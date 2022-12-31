Cough Syrup Deaths: India Must Focus On Systemic Gaps Over Pharma Reputation

Two months ago, four brands of Indian-manufactured cough syrups by a Haryana-based company Maiden Pharmaceuticals were accused of causing diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG) poisoning, which killed nearly 70 children in the Gambia.

Instead of taking action against the perpetrators and identifying the root cause of the incident that led to this tragedy, the Indian regulators focused on protecting the reputation of the Indian pharma market.

This month, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) denied any allegations that the Indian-manufactured cough syrup was responsible for the deaths in Gambia, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) clearly establishing such links through laboratory tests.