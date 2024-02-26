Lone Battle or a Bigger Game Plan? Behind NC’s Solo Stride in J&K Elections

A lot is happening in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Parliamentary Elections 2024 which will be the first electoral exercise since the scrapping of Article 370 nearly five years ago.

On 20 February, Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the erstwhile State – his second since 2019 – breathed a fresh tempo into J&K’s slow churning political mill. On the heels of the PM's visit, the government has also unveiled plans to deploy around 635 companies of Armed Forces in the UT in the run-up to the polls.

PM Modi said that he was glad that the Union Territory was "getting freedom from dynastic politics,” taking a swipe at the regional heavyweights like the National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He said that the people in J&K "had to bear the brunt of dynastic politics for decades. They are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families.”