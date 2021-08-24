Gupkar Alliance Adopts Resolution To Restore J&K's Special Status

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday, 24 August, adopted a resolution for restoration of the pre-5 August 2019 constitutional position of J&K and for full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of PAGD leaders, the spokesperson of the alliance and senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Taragami said the conglomerate has passed a resolution for return of the pre- 5 August 2019 position for J&K.

"We have adopted a resolution that the constitutional position of J&K as on 4 August, Article 370, Article 35 A, statehood for J&K must be restored, the constitution of J&K must be restored as well," he said.