'BJP Mustn’t Mix Ladakh With J&K’: As Protests Swell, Can the Govt Meet Demands?

A week after the extensive protest by Ladakh residents against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the Center, the government has invited the representatives of two influential groups of Ladakh to New Delhi for a second round of talks scheduled on 19 February.

According to a communique from the Ministry of Home Affairs, a copy of which The Quint has accessed, the government of India has asked the Ladakhi representatives to come for the meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

This comes after the representatives from Ladakh met the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on 4 December to discuss the demands for land and job protection of the people of the Ladakh region.

Months after the first round of talks, the local people are still agitated for the lack of a fair resolution.