The Apex Court's Last Word on Article 370 and Kashmir's Constitutional Quandary

On 11 December 2023, the Chief Justice of India, Dr DY Chandrachud pronounced the judgment of the constitutional bench in Re Article 370 of the Constitution - which unanimously upheld the decision of the Union Government to revoke the special status granted to the State of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370 of the Constitution, taken in 2019.

The decision, which came on the back of 16 days of hearings before the Supreme Court (SC), is a seminal moment in the history of a region that has seen its fair share of violence and turmoil in the recent past.

In this article, we delve into the nuances of the SC's judgment - focusing specifically on the discussion in respect of the constitutionality of the Union’s approach to abrogate Article 370, directions to restore statehood to J&K, and the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the near future.