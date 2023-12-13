The Apex Court's Last Word on Article 370 and Kashmir's Constitutional Quandary

On 11 December, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced the judgment of the Supreme Court's constitutional bench regarding the Article 370 case, which unanimously upheld the decision of the Union Government to revoke the special status granted to the State of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
The decision, which came on the back of 16 days of hearings is a seminal moment in the history of a region that has seen its fair share of violence and turmoil in the recent past.
In this article, we delve into the nuances of the Supreme Court's judgment, focusing specifically on the constitutionality of the Union’s approach to abrogate Article 370.
A Brief Background
Under Article 356(1)(b), the President promulgated Constitutional Orders (CO) 272 and 273 while a proclamation was in effect.
These orders effectively revoked Article 370 and applied the whole Indian Constitution to the State of J&K. Simultaneously, the state was divided into two Union territories by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, passed by Parliament.
The petitioners contested the constitutionality of these actions.
The President of India issued CO 273 on 6 August 2019, removing Article 370 from the Constitution. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs brought the Reorganisation Act into force on 31 October the same year. The State of J&K was bifurcated into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, and President's rule was revoked.
The Court's jurisdiction was invoked in Dr Shah Faesal v. Union of India on 19 August 2019.
Constitutional Validity of CO 272 and Modification of Article 370 Through Article 367
Article 370(3) gave the President the power to declare that Article 370 shall cease to operate. The proviso to this Article said that a recommendation of the J&K Constituent Assembly was necessary for the President to issue such a declaration.
The major stance of the Union Government before the Hon’ble Supreme Court was that even when the Governor's or President's rule was in effect, the President had previously exercised powers under Article 370. The term "modification" in Article 370(1) is not to be read narrowly. It empowers the President to alter the Constitution as it applies to the state of J&K. As a result, CO 272's amendment of clause (4) to Article 367 is legal.
The Union amended Article 367 by replacing "Constituent Assembly" with "Legislative Assembly" in the proviso to Article 370, claiming it was valid under Article 370(1)(d) for J&K, subject to the President's exceptions and modifications. However, the Hon’ble CJI ruled this invalid and unconstitutional, stating that amendments to Article 370 could only be made in accordance with Article 370(3) and the State government's "concurrence" was necessary.
The majority held that the change sought by paragraph two of CO 272 may appear to be a modification or amendment of Article 367, but in reality, it amends Article 370 itself. However, the Hon’ble Chief Justice argued that the President had the power under 370(1)(d) to make "all or part of the Constitution" applicable to J&K. The majority opined that applying all provisions of the Constitution of India to J&K had the same effect as declaring that Article 370 ceases to exist using powers under 370(3).
The consultation of the state government was not essential under 370(3), as the President had "unilateral" power to declare that Article 370 ceased to exist. The President was not mala fide in issuing CO 272.
To prove mala fide, the Hon’ble CJI held that the power was exercised with an intent to deceive, and since concurrence under 370(3) was not necessary to apply the whole Constitution to J&K, there was no improper or mala fide exercise of powers when the President took the concurrence of the Union of India (on behalf of the State Government).
The majority subsequently held that the Indian Constitution has always taken precedence over the J&K Constitution. The Hon’ble CJI wrote that the effect of CO 272 and 273 was that J&K was subject to the same provisions of the Indian Constitution as other states and union territories.
Consequently, the J&K Constitution, which limited the applicability of certain provisions of the Indian Constitution to J&K, ceased to be necessary. "The State of Jammu and Kashmir's Constitution is rendered ineffective as a necessary but implicit result of applying the Indian Constitution in its entirety to the State," he stated.
And Was CO 273 Constitutionally Valid?
Another major stance of the Union before the Hon’ble Supreme Court was regarding CO 273, in which the President declared that Article 370's clauses would cease to be operative. The President had to determine if the special circumstances warranting a special solution in the form of Article 370 had ceased to exist. This policy decision falls within the realm of the executive, which the Court cannot review.
The Hon’ble CJI held that the President had the power to unilaterally issue a notification under Article 370(3) declaring that Article 370 shall cease to exist. It added that the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly does not affect the scope of power held by the President under Article 370(3).
However, the Hon’ble CJI found that the President's intention was not mala fide, as a number of Constitutional Orders since 1950 indicate that the Union and State have integrated through a collaborative exercise. The President made the entire Indian Constitution applicable to J&K under Article 370(1)(d) to ensure its complete integration into India.
Therefore, the validity of CO 273 was upheld.
Was Article 370 Intended to be a Permanent Provision?
The Union argued that the only clause in the Constitution that is designated as "temporary" by the text itself is Article 370. The article's history of drafting, discussions in the Constituent Assembly, the Parliamentary debates' written submissions, and the progressive issue of constitution orders all contribute to the idea that it is only transitory. The remaining clauses in Part XXI are referred to as "special provisions" or "transitory provisions."
The majority held that Article 370 was only intended as a temporary and transitory provision contained in part xxi, and thus, the President was empowered to abrogate it. The Hon’ble CJI also relied on Article 1 of the Constitution of India, which states that “India that is Bharat shall be a Union of States” applied in its entirety to include J&K.
When the Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950, J&K was listed as a ‘Part B’ State. The Hon’ble CJI also subsequently pointed out that with the introduction of the Seventh Schedule in the Constitution of India, the distinction between Part A, B, and C states was making India an integral part of India. “Article 1 leaves no manner of doubt that the integration of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the nation, which in itself was a Union of States, was complete,” he held.
Under President's Rule, Does Parliament Have Powers Similar to a State Legislature?
The center contended that the provisions of Article 3 confer a plenary power upon the Parliament as any of the Parliamentary action under Article 3[a] and [e] not only concerns a State/Union Territory but the entire nation. Article 3, in a way, incorporates the concept of federalism even at the level of base units i.e., State/Union Territory.
The power of Parliament under Article 3 is a plenary power and is not dependent upon any other provision of the Constitution in general and Article 356 in particular. According to Article 356(1)(a), the President may declare that Parliament will have the authority to exercise the "powers of the Legislature of the State" or that it will do so.
The Hon’ble CJI argued that Article 356 does not make this distinction and pointed out that the State's authority would be restricted if the term "powers of the legislature" were to be interpreted to permit Parliament to exercise all of the Legislative Assembly's constitutional powers." But when the Proclamation under Article 356 is in effect, the Constitution recognises such a reduction of federal power," he asserted.
J&K Was Not the Only State Which Acceded to India Via Instruments of Accession
The Centre argued that J&K was not the only state whose accession to India was through instruments of accession, but many other princely states that had joined India post-independence in 1947, with conditionalities, and after their merger, their sovereignty was subsumed in the sovereignty of India.
It also argued that Article 370 deprived the residents of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh of being treated at par with their fellow citizens in the rest of India, denying them several fundamental, social, and statutory rights without any legislative or parliamentary process, along with other development activities that were benefiting other parts of the country.
Such a consequence would have obviously been known to the framers of the Constitution, and therefore, the framers could have never intended for it to be a permanent provision.
(Tanvi Dubey [tanvidubeyadvocate@gmail.com] is an independent practitioner with a diverse practice ranging from civil, commercial, and constitutional disputes to service matters before the Supreme Court and other judicial fora in Delhi. Sumit Chatterjee [sumitc99@outlook.com] is a civil and commercial dispute resolution lawyer at Arista Chambers, practicing before the Karnataka High Court, trial courts and a wide array of tribunals in Bangalore. The authors would like to thank Ms Tanvi Jain and Ms Gaurika Grover, students of law at Christ University and Jindal Global Law School respectively, for their helpful research assistance.)
(This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)
