The Apex Court's Last Word on Article 370 and Kashmir's Constitutional Quandary

On 11 December, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pronounced the judgment of the Supreme Court's constitutional bench regarding the Article 370 case, which unanimously upheld the decision of the Union Government to revoke the special status granted to the State of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

The decision, which came on the back of 16 days of hearings is a seminal moment in the history of a region that has seen its fair share of violence and turmoil in the recent past.

In this article, we delve into the nuances of the Supreme Court's judgment, focusing specifically on the constitutionality of the Union’s approach to abrogate Article 370.