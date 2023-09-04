Interview| Omar Abdullah on Article 370, Polls & 'Politics of Projection’ in J&K

Critics insist that since the 2019 decision, it has tried several methods to cement the kind of authority that ensures the longevity of its control over the UT. At the same time, the government has been promoting a narrative that Kashmir is experiencing the first-of-its-kind normalcy period – a feat it claims previous governments haven’t been able to achieve.

Yet, the Assembly polls continue to elude J&K. The Quint caught up with Omar Abdullah, a senior leader with the J&K National Conference and former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state whose party, the NC, was behind the enshrinement of Article 370 in the Indian constitution in 1950 to know his views on the political trajectory the UT is going to take.

Here are some excerpts from the interview: