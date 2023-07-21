Kuki Women Wanted to Be Heard, But It Took Virality For Anyone to Pay Attention

Sexual violence and police apathy is a serious issue in any part of India. But that is a very different problem from what the CM himself suggests is an 'epidemic of rapes' by ethnic mobs.

The question that Biren Singh needs to answer is: how many of those 'hundreds' of rape victims has he met or tried to meet? How many have been helped to file complaints with the police? How many FIRs have been registered; and what is the progress with investigation in each of those FIRs? Will the Meira Paibis who dramatically stopped Biren Singh from resigning as CM, ask him these questions? Whether these 'hundreds' of women are the Kukis or Meiteis, he doesn’t seem to care much.

On top of all, why should he remain CM if he admits that hundreds of rapes and atrocities have happened on his watch?

PM Modi has not said anything about the "hundreds of cases" of which Biren Singh spoke. He has not said a word about all the ơther rape survivors and victims, the ones who were not seen in a viral video.

With some stale pieties – 'temple of democracy', 'Manipur’s daughters' – he has attempted to assure us, in effect: the video shocks me as much as it does you, it’s an isolated, stray incident; I’m going to ensure the rapists are punished; these things happen, they even happen in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; all is well with India under Modi, we’re still on the golden path to Amrit Kaal.