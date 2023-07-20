'Shameful': PM Modi's First Comments on Manipur Unrest Amid Horrific Video

In his first comments on the Manipur unrest since it began in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 20 July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that a video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur is "shameful".
"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. The ones committing these sins, who are they, etc are where they are, but the nation is hanging its head in shame because of them," Modi said while addressing the press.
He also added that no rapists will be spared, and that there is a need to rise above politics to protect women.
"I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he added.
Further, he urged the chief ministers of all states to strengthen their law and order to ensure the protection of women. "Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country, we must rise above politics," he said.
In a shocking video that is being widely shared on social media, a mob of men, learnt to be from the Meitei community in Manipur, is seen parading at least two Kuki-Zo women towards a paddy field.
The women, who were visibly distressed and crying for help, were dragged and molested by their captors.
The incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, as per the police. The video surfaced nearly 77 days after the incident.
