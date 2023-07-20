Manipur Viral Video: 'Inhuman, Condemnable,' Tweets Smriti Irani; Says Probe On

Regarding the now-viral video of a mob of Meitei men in Manipur parading naked at least two Kuki-Zo women, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tweeted on 19 July that an "investigation is currently underway" and "no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."
"The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice," her tweet read.
The shocking incident occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, as per the police. The video surfaced nearly 77 days after the incident.
The Quint has accessed a complaint filed on 21 June at Saikul Police Station by the head of B Phainom village, where the women resided. As per the complaint, three women were "physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob."
One of the women was brutally gang-raped, and her brother and father were murdered by the mob, the complaint alleged.
