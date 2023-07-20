'Shameful': PM Modi's First Comments on Manipur Unrest Amid Horrific Video

In his first comments on the Manipur unrest since it began in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, 20 July, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that a video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur is "shameful".

"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. The ones committing these sins, who are they, etc are where they are, but the nation is hanging its head in shame because of them," Modi said while addressing the press.

He also added that no rapists will be spared, and that there is a need to rise above politics to protect women.