Madhu Kishwar's Book on Kathua Rape Draws Ire: What Was the 2018 Case About?

Miffed at the way the investigation was conducted by the state police, a Hindu Ekta Manch was formed for the sole purpose of demanding a CBI inquiry into the case. But despite months of campaigning in support of the accused, the Supreme Court rejected its plea in September 2018.

The Hindu Ekta Manch was headed by Vijay Sharma, who is an advocate himself. In 2018, when The Quint had asked him about the Bar Association's support for the accused, he said he had "jaan pehchaan (is acquainted)" with the lawyers from the Bar Association.

A year later, the Manch, however, waned in strength. In 2019, The Quint spoke to Kant Kumar, vice president of the Manch. Referring to the accused, he said: "We failed as we were not able to bring justice to our people through our agitation."

The rejection of a CBI inquiry by the Supreme Court 'hurt their morale', and infighting within the Manch led to two factions, The Quint was told.