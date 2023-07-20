'Revenge Rape': Manipur Incident is a Testament to the Harm Caused by Fake News

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault. Reader discretion advised.)

The Meitei mob, while committing the horrifying sexual assault on three Kuki women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on 4 May, said it was an act of "revenge for the Churachandpur case," according to one of the survivors.

Speaking to The Print, the survivor said, "It was all because of fake news."

She was possibly referring to a piece of disinformation about a Meitei nurse being raped and killed by people from the Kuki-Zo community in the district hospital in Churachandpur on 3 May.