In Photos: Youth Organisation Holds Huge Kuki Rally in Manipur's Churachandpur

The rally was attended by thousands of people, most dressed in black while others wore camouflage uniforms.
Saptarshi Basak
A huge Kuki rally was organised in Churachandpur district on 5 July.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

A huge Kuki rally was organised in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on 5 July by the "Lamka Resurgent Squad", a Kuki youth organisation, to protest what they termed the "fascist rule" of the state government led by the BJP's Biren Singh.

The rally was attended by thousands of people from the Kuki community, most dressed in black while others wore camouflage uniforms.

Additionally, a minute’s silence was observed to mourn the death of David Thiek, a 31-year of tribal who was allegedly beheaded by Meitei radicals at Langza village on 2 July.

Since 3 May, Manipur has witnessed horrific violence across the state between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Click here to follow our reportage of the same.

