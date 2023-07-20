'Police Drove Kuki Women Towards Meitei Mob': Villagers Recount Manipur Horror

The woman witness said that the mob told her that "in Lamka area, your people raped my people, therefore, we are going to do the same to you people."

"...one of them raised his axe aiming at me. However, I continued begging them… then they attempted to axe my husband, but our sons pushed him inside a pit, thereby saving him… that is how we survived."

She further alleged that the police, too, were responsible for the incident. "All those people killed, the women, they were told to stay put inside the police vehicle. However, the policemen instead of driving the women to safety, drove towards the mob and kept them there for the mob to beat them," she claimed.

The three women who were stripped naked managed to escape from the area with the help of some people who were known to them, the FIR stated.

Speaking to The Wire, one of the survivors said that though Manipur Police was present at the crime scene, they didn't help them. Another second survivor, whose father and brother were killed, said she saw four policemen watching the violence unfold as they were sitting inside a car. "They didn't do anything to help us," she told the publication.