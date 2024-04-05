Lok Sabha 2024: Passing Through Ayodhya and Kashi

The previous evening, when the author had stepped out of the horribly expensive hotel for a stroll, there were large groups of youngsters now and then passing through crowded roads with DJ music and loud, reverberating chants of Jai Shri Ram. The message was unmistakable.

At about 7 AM on Maha Shivratri, the author approached a lady police officer who was attired in a crisply ironed uniform. I wanted to ask her if I could take out my car from the Gowdolia Chowk parking towards Azamgarh and get back to the same place in a few hours. She smiled sardonically and asked, “Do you really think you can take a car out in this crowd? No, no car can leave or enter till the evening. You might be able to exit. But you won’t be allowed back today”.

I was fumbling with a Rudraksh Mala that I had just bought for my mother. Perhaps she noticed that and also the tick on my forehead. In a parting gesture, she smiled and said, Jai Shri Ram.