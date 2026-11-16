India's Global Image Problem Is About More Than Its Diaspora

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From the boorish tourist to the swaggering nouveau riche, from majoritarian politics to the diaspora's complicated ambassadors, India's reputational crisis is becoming harder to dismiss.
There is something unsettling about the growing frequency with which Indians have become targets of online ridicule and hostility. From viral videos of Indian tourists behaving abominably abroad to stories about immigration fraud, dubious business practices, public hygiene, and ostentatious displays of wealth, a particular caricature of the Indian is acquiring global currency. It is crude, frequently racist, and often unfair. But pretending it has emerged entirely from nowhere would be equally dishonest.
We must distinguish prejudice from accountability. Racism against Indians is indefensible. No nationality should be reduced to its worst representatives. Yet neither should every criticism of Indian behaviour be dismissed as racism.
Consider the infamous Indian tourist—disregard for local etiquette, littering, entitlement towards service workers, and contempt for rules. Consider the scam economy, where extraordinary technological achievements coexist with international notoriety for call-centre fraud and impersonation. Then there is the nouveau riche—extravagant weddings, conspicuous consumption, and the assumption that money confers exemption from ordinary courtesies. There is a difference between prosperity and its performance. Wealth is not the problem. The absence of proportion is.
None of this excuses the subliminal racism attached to Indian accents, food, skin colour and cultural difference. But prejudice should not prevent introspection.
The diaspora's political representatives have offered a complicated advertisement for Indian identity.
Kash Patel, as FBI director, has become associated with intensely partisan politics. Vivek Ramaswamy has unapologetically celebrated his Hindu inheritance, declaring, “I am a Hindu. I won't fake my identity.” Yet his political project has also challenged the language of diversity through which minorities have historically sought equal citizenship.
Britain offers another paradox. Priti Patel, the country's first Indian-origin Home Secretary, is the daughter of Gujarati parents who migrated from Uganda. She became the architect of the Rwanda deportation scheme. Suella Braverman, also of Indian heritage, became a prominent critic of multiculturalism, declaring that “multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate. It has failed.”
There is nothing inherently contradictory about immigrants' children advocating controlled immigration. But Patel acknowledged that her family's displacement from Uganda was central to her story.
The problem cannot be confined to the diaspora. India's political transformation has become consequential for its international image. A country once admired for constitutional pluralism, anti-colonial struggle and democratic experiment is increasingly discussed through religious majoritarianism, shrinking civic space, pressure on independent media and minority insecurity.
Freedom House classified India as “Partly Free” in 2025; V-Dem's 2025 Democracy Report classified it as an electoral autocracy. These assessments are contested, but their reputational implications cannot simply be wished away.
A country cannot market civilisational pluralism abroad while treating pluralism as a political inconvenience at home.
The November 2026 American midterms offer another revealing lesson. US President Donald Trump had improved his support among Indian Americans in 2024, securing approximately 30 percent of their votes. Yet a Carnegie Endowment survey in October 2026 found that 62 percent intended to vote Democratic in congressional elections, against 19 percent Republican. Democrats made substantial national gains, while Ramaswamy lost the Ohio gubernatorial contest.
The diaspora does not owe allegiance to the political preferences of its ancestral homeland. Being courted as a constituency and accepted as equals are different things.
And then there is the alternative (though uncelebrated in India) Zohran Mamdani who offers another India: confident in its inheritance, generous in its imagination, and secure enough to embrace difference.
Born in Uganda to Indian parents, Mamdani wears his Indian inheritance with remarkable ease without allowing it to become the boundary of his political imagination. His Hindu maternal heritage, Muslim paternal inheritance, Ugandan birthplace and New York identity are not competing claims demanding hierarchy. They are parts of a larger self.
He has spoken proudly of his Hindu heritage and Muslim identity. His political appeal, however, has never depended on asking voters to celebrate his ancestry before accepting his politics. He has built a coalition around affordability, housing and dignity while remaining comfortable with his cultural inheritance.
There is something profoundly Indian about this. Not because it conforms to a narrow religious definition of Indianness, but because it captures the civilisational confidence of a society that historically accommodated multiple traditions, languages, philosophies and ways of being.
Is it easier to celebrate an Indian-origin politician whose politics resonate with present ideological preferences than one whose politics remind us of the pluralism we risk losing?
Mamdani's Indianness is not a defensive assertion. It is an expansive proposition. He demonstrates that cultural rootedness and universal citizenship need not be antagonists. His example takes us back to India's founding idea. Nehru's “unity in diversity” was no sentimental flourish.
Ambedkar's constitutional morality sought to translate diversity into enforceable rights and equal citizenship. Tagore's nationalism feared a society imprisoned by its own narrowness. Together, these visions constituted India's moral architecture.
India's greatest export was never merely its spices, software engineers, Bollywood or billionaires. It was the possibility that extraordinary diversity could coexist with democratic citizenship; that one could be deeply rooted in one's faith without requiring everybody else to share it; that national pride need not depend on national conceit.
The answer to India's reputational crisis cannot be another PR campaign or invocation of civilisational superiority. It must begin with becoming a more considerate, law-abiding, tolerant and self-assured society.
Perhaps Mamdani's most poignant lesson is that one need not dilute one's Indianness to become universal. One must understand it well enough not to be threatened by somebody else's.
A civilisation is measured not by its monuments or applause abroad, but by the values it transmits, the freedoms it protects and the dignity it extends to those who are different.
India once gave the world a compelling answer to how such a civilisation might look. The tragedy would be if, proclaiming our greatness, we forgot what made us great.
(Bhopinder Singh is the former Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Pondicherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
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