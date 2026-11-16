India's Global Image Problem Is About More Than Its Diaspora

Consider the infamous Indian tourist—disregard for local etiquette, littering, entitlement towards service workers, and contempt for rules. Consider the scam economy, where extraordinary technological achievements coexist with international notoriety for call-centre fraud and impersonation. Then there is the nouveau riche—extravagant weddings, conspicuous consumption, and the assumption that money confers exemption from ordinary courtesies. There is a difference between prosperity and its performance. Wealth is not the problem. The absence of proportion is.

None of this excuses the subliminal racism attached to Indian accents, food, skin colour and cultural difference. But prejudice should not prevent introspection.

The diaspora's political representatives have offered a complicated advertisement for Indian identity.

Kash Patel, as FBI director, has become associated with intensely partisan politics. Vivek Ramaswamy has unapologetically celebrated his Hindu inheritance, declaring, “I am a Hindu. I won't fake my identity.” Yet his political project has also challenged the language of diversity through which minorities have historically sought equal citizenship.

Britain offers another paradox. Priti Patel, the country's first Indian-origin Home Secretary, is the daughter of Gujarati parents who migrated from Uganda. She became the architect of the Rwanda deportation scheme. Suella Braverman, also of Indian heritage, became a prominent critic of multiculturalism, declaring that “multiculturalism makes no demands of the incomer to integrate. It has failed.”

There is nothing inherently contradictory about immigrants' children advocating controlled immigration. But Patel acknowledged that her family's displacement from Uganda was central to her story.