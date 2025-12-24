The Year That Indians Exported Chaos Abroad

Annoying, dirty, insensitive, crass, entitled and narcissistic. These are only few of the adjectives that have been directed against Indians in 2025. It’s hardly surprising considering we exported all our favourite national activities across the world: singing, dancing, and littering in public places, illegal fireworks, misogyny, monetary scams, and constructing oversized statues of gods.

The world’s Indian experience of 2025 can best be summarised by the words of one misogynistic desi man who, while filming his studly self at the Vatican City, was trash-talking a woman visible in the background of his video. “Aaja baith jaa” (come sit near me), he gesticulates into the camera in a suggestive tone that all Indian women are familiar with.

We live in a country full of such men.