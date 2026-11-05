'The Primary Reason is Iran War': JD Vance on Republican Midterm Losses

As highlighted by BBC, Vance’s statement was unprecedented for a sitting vice president, marking a sharp public break with the president on a major foreign policy issue. Vance outlined a four-point strategy for Republicans to regain voter support: ending the war, focusing on cost of living and inflation, prioritizing “America First” policies, and changing the US relationship with Israel. The report observed, “It was a striking statement, and one with no recent precedent: it’s hard to recall a similar moment in recent US political history when a sitting vice-president has so sharply broken with the president on a signature foreign policy issue.”