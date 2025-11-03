What Makes Zohran Mamdani Special is the Fearless Embrace of His Own Identity

When Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Rama Duwaji tied the knot at New York City Hall earlier this year, their civil ceremony was no “monsoon wedding,” to borrow the title of a hit film directed by Mira Nair, Mamdani’s mother. But the New York mayoral race did feel like a torrential monsoon, even a typhoon. We’ve been drenched in media coverage. And now, improbably, Mamdani is expected to become the mayor of the most populous and wealthiest city in the US.

Much has been said about Mamdani, but what makes him so appealing to South Asian Americans? First, speaking broadly, Mamdani is a charismatic communicator, not unlike Obama, and he has drawn attention for his approachability, telegenic looks, and a well-oiled grassroots campaign powered by social media and droves of committed young volunteers. As for his economic policies, which sparked debate, they appeal more to his ardent supporters.