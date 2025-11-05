Zohran Mamdani Wins New York: The Power of a Vilified Minority

(We are able to do pieces like these because of our editorial independence. Help us continuing doing such work by becoming a member.)

"I am young. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And I refuse to apologise for any of these."

Zohran Mamdani's speech after winning the New York mayoral election, as with much of his campaign, was a masterclass in political communication. More than anything else, Mamdani's campaign deserves credit for overcoming one question posed by critics as well as sceptics: How can a Muslim candidate win in a city that witnessed the 9/11 terror attacks?

The importance of how this obstacle was overcome goes beyond Mamdani, New York or even the United States. It has a message for minorities who have been vilified and oppressed in different parts of the world, including Muslims in India.

Mamdani didn't win despite 9/11. He won partly because of what happened in its aftermath. This article will show how.