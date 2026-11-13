Ideology Beyond Identity: How Progressive Hindu Americans Mobilized for Midterms

For those outside the US, these last two years of intense racism against Hindus, Indians, and South Asians may seem puzzling.

But this is just the latest iteration of xenophobia and Christian nationalism encouraged by the Trump administration. It was inevitable that a man who vilified Mexican, Somali, Haitian, and Afghan communities would turn his hateful movement on us. But even this is nothing new. Like many Hindu American millennials, I grew up in some of the darkest days for our community. I was eight years old when two planes struck the Twin Towers in New York City. My life, and the lives of probably every South Asian American, were transformed by it.

The gains we have made in this election, in many ways, are a direct result of 25 years of organizing.



Many Hindu Americans have worked inside secular, pan-South Asian organizations or within the framework that organizations like Hindus for Human Rights provide. Unfortunately, a small but loud minority of Hindu Americans have chased a closer relationship with the MAGA movement. Prominent figures like Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Kash Patel have wormed their way into a movement that explicitly excludes Hindu and South Asian Americans. They are holding all of us back.