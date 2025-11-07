Zohran Mamdani, Sadiq Khan & the Politics of 'Belonging' in the Age of Trump

Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the 2025 New York City mayoral election marked a rupture in American urban politics. At just 34, the Ugandan-born son of Indian immigrants became the city’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, as well as its youngest since 1917.

His 50.4 percent win over former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa was powered by young, immigrant, and working-class voters drawn to his pledge for fare-free transit, city-run groceries, rent freezes, and universal childcare.

For supporters, the result was a long-overdue affirmation that New York could still surprise the establishment. Critics, including President Donald Trump, speculate that it is proof that the city has drifted into “communist chaos.” Trump’s warnings that he would withhold federal support unless Mamdani “behaved responsibly” turned a local victory into a national flashpoint.