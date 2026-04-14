Premature Triumphalism, the Dangerous Opium of India’s Youth

Me (oh oh, carefully weighing words; even a minor, good-faith criticism gets blown up into the curse of “India bashing” in this climate of hyper-nationalism): I think we should be fair to India. Data centres are critical nodes in building AI infrastructure, so we should not downplay our growing prowess there. But yes, our policy makers are dangerously close to repeating the mistake they made in the early 2000s, when we surrendered the chance to build our own platforms by giving “automatic 100 percent FDI” access to Google, Meta, and other tech titans. China banned them, and built their domestic giants, but we gave away our platform market on a platter to these American behemoths. Now it’s happening again in AI. Already, ChatGPT’s biggest and fastest growing market is in India. But why should we freely give it away? We should make their entry conditional upon building Indian expertise, franchises, and joint ventures (JVs). Even Google should be forced to build and register IPs (intellectual properties) and hi-tech apps in local JVs. Instead, we are allowing them to export our water, electricity, and humongous tax-breaks to Silicon Valley. Unfortunately, we are perilously close to making the same mistake again. (I said all of this with huge caution, circumspection).

YGB-4 (who had been listening silently, now blurted out, sounding distressed): I agree with everything said so far, but I think we are denying our crippling shortcoming versus China. We are injecting a very destructive, premature triumphalism into our youngsters, who are becoming arrogant and delusional about this “Vishwa Guru (global leader) syndrome”. Against these hallucinations of grandeur, China’s youngsters are working like maniacs, singularly focusing on making China the strongest nation on earth. We are talking mythological drivel; they are drilling into cutting-edge science.

The room went silent. Had YGB-4 touched upon an aching nerve? By then, our coffee cups were drained, so we did high-fives, said good-bye, and moved on.