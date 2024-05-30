All Work and Less Play; Should This Be the Judiciary's Way?

When read on the face of it, this seems to be the ideal rubric for our judiciary to function with increased efficiency. But, while clamping down on the holidaying courts sounds like the opportune prescription for overcoming judicial delays, such a line of thinking is at best parochial.

While a recent comment by a senior economic advisor to the Prime Minister sparked controversy and well-placed outrage from the members of the judiciary, censuring court “vacations” is in no way a recent phenomenon.

The Indian Courts have close to 100 days as holidays, and this has drawn criticism, wonder, and even disappointment from all quarters—ironically, quarters largely distant from the workings of the judiciary. No wonder, then, that in the clamouring around judicial reforms, the need to exterminate court vacations reverberates the loudest.