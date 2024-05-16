India's Internet Shutdowns Got Longer, Bigger & More Common in 2023: Report

Manipur's prolonged internet shutdown was reportedly meant to curb the spread of rumours and disinformation after ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state on 3 May 2023. But the internet ban actually made it more difficult for women to report abuse, as per the report.

"The impacts were severe, particularly for women, as the shutdowns made it more difficult to document rampant atrocities, including murder, rape, arson, and other gender-based violence, and thereby hold perpetrators accountable," the report read.

For context, a shocking video of two Kuki women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob of men had sparked outrage across the country in July 2023. But the video only went viral on social media months after the alleged assault took place due to internet restrictions imposed by the government.

While internet has currently been restored in most parts of the state, instances of violence continue to be reported from Manipur.