Will Critical Court Verdicts Stem the Misuse of PSA in Kashmir?

The Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) High Court has invalidated a case filed under the Public Safety Act (PSA), the Union Territory’s strict preventive detention law, while directing the authorities to pay Rs five lakh rupees compensation to the detainee.

This, the legal experts told The Quint, forms a rare occasion where the judiciary has not only delivered a sharp rebuke to the authorities for illegally detaining an individual under the law but also made a case for his restitution, bringing the debate over the controversial law back into the public domain.

As J&K gears up for elections, the use of the PSA has also turned into a poll plank of sorts with politicians coming to blows with each other over who booked more people under the PSA in the past.