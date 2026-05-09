Congress Faces a Hard Question After BJP’s Bengal Sweep: What Next?

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demolished one pillar of the INDIA bloc by routing Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal in the just concluded Assembly election, the Congress has brought the entire edifice crashing down with its decision to dump another pillar, MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and ally with actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

What is significant about the alliance is that the Congress announced it is not restricted to government formation alone. The two parties will fight together all forthcoming local polls in Tamil Nadu as well as the general election in 2029.