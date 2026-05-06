Congress Walks Out of DMK Alliance, Extends Support to Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu

The Congress party has formally ended its long-standing alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and announced conditional support to Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for the formation of the new state government.
The decision follows the 2026 Assembly election results, where TVK emerged as the single largest party but fell short of a majority.
According to The Indian Express, the Congress declared that its alliance with TVK is intended not only for the immediate formation of the government but also for future elections, including those for local bodies, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha.
The party emphasised that the partnership is based on mutual respect and shared responsibility, and that the Congress’s support is conditional upon TVK not associating with 'any communal forces'.
As reported by The Hindu, the Congress’s state unit confirmed its decision after an internal meeting, stating that TVK must not seek support from the BJP or its alliance partners.
TVK president C Joseph Vijay had formally reached out to Congress seeking support, after TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the majority mark.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu, stated that the alliance aims to revive the legacy of Kamaraj and uphold the ideals of Periyar and BR Ambedkar.
He reiterated that the Congress’s support is conditional and that the alliance is designed to fulfil the aspirations of Tamil Nadu’s youth and ensure a secular, progressive government.
Coverage revealed that the Congress expects an “appropriate share” in the new government, with party leaders indicating that the arrangement is based on mutual respect and proportional participation.
The Congress’s official statement underscored the importance of keeping out any forces that do not adhere to constitutional values.
As noted in an article by Deccan Herald, the Congress’s decision to leave the DMK alliance was influenced by the electoral verdict and internal discussions. The party leadership highlighted that the alliance with TVK is not a short-term arrangement but is intended to continue through upcoming national and local elections.
“Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India,” said Girish Chodankar, reflecting the Congress’s official stance.
Reporting indicated that the alliance discussions intensified after TVK sent a formal letter to Congress. Meanwhile, speculation about possible support from the AIADMK also surfaced, but Congress maintained its condition of excluding BJP and its partners from any arrangement.
The DMK responded sharply to Congress’s move. Analysis showed that DMK leaders publicly criticised Congress, labelling the party as “untrustworthy” and “backstabbers.” DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the rationale behind Congress’s decision and warned of potential repercussions for the INDIA bloc’s unity.
DMK’s criticism continued as details emerged, with party representatives suggesting that Congress’s electoral performance was due to its alliance with DMK.
The DMK also raised concerns about TVK’s perceived proximity to the BJP, though TVK and Congress have both publicly ruled out any association with the BJP or its proxies.
“Congress has said that the mandate in Tamil Nadu is for a secular government, and it is determined not to ‘have BJP and its proxies’ run the government in the southern state,” stated Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, as cited in official communications.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.