Bengal Elections: TMC May Have Lost, But Didi is Yet to be Written Off

All these factors have doubtless played their part in shaping the final outcome of the polls. But one thing is clear: Mamata cannot escape responsibility for the fact that a saffron wave is sweeping across Bengal today, and the streets of Kolkata, once the very citadel of secular liberalism, are echoing to the cries of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The widespread discontent over the corruption and lumpenisation of her government, the culture of cut-money—a reign of terror that Mamata would not or could not end—the lack of jobs, development, and so on, had already made a lot of people yearn for change.

The Sarada chit fund scam of 2013 may be a distant memory now. But, the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam, which came to light in 2022, is a more recent example of the humongous corruption at the highest levels of the TMC that many voters are still outraged about. It was natural that the BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, would pull out all the stops to capitalise on this sentiment.