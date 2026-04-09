In Mamata Banerjee's Bhabanipur Seat, '40% of Deleted Voters Are Muslims': Study

A little over 14,000 names were on the “under adjudication” list, according to The Telegraph.

As per ECI data, Bhabanipur had around 2 lakh voters in December 2025. However, the list of Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) voters published by the panel on 16 December had deleted around 44,000 names in the Bhabanipur constituency alone. The Muslim share in this list was around 23%, which amounts to around 10,000 names.