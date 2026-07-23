When SC Calls Plea on Police Brutality 'Waste of Time', Who Protects Protesters?

On 22 July, advocate Narendra Mishra mentioned before the Supreme Court a letter petition concerning the alleged use of excessive force by Delhi Police against students during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Sansad Chalo” march and sought its urgent listing.

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, reportedly told him, “Don’t waste our time, and don’t waste your time.” When Mishra referred to videos allegedly showing police excess, the Chief Justice responded: “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch.”

This was an exchange during mentioning, not an adjudication on the merits. The top court made no finding on the authenticity of the recordings, the legality of the police action, or the merits of the allegations. Related petitions were pending before the Delhi High Court and were taken up later that day.