Lathis, Detentions & Assault: Protesters Allege Police Brutality At CJP Stir

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Videos of protesters being lathi-charged and beaten up by the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel in different parts of central Delhi went viral on Monday and Tuesday. These included visuals of female protesters being targeted.
The Quint spoke to some of the protesters who faced violence from the security personnel.
Siddhanth a student protestor said, "There were goons dressed in civil uniforms. The children that were begging for mercy were also being beaten mercilessly. They are being hunted and beaten behind bushes." He also says his friend a 19-year-old DU student and a UPSC aspirant was hit multiple times and severely injured.
"I will not prepare for UPSC now if this is how IAS and police officers behave," the 19-year-old said.
Women protesters had particularly ugly experiences. Videos of a senior police officer slapping a female protester and one of a constable hitting a woman between her thighs have also gone viral, leading to widespread criticism of the police. Sohana Khan a supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party claims that, "I was grabbed by the neck and beaten in front of a woman police officer. I was taken to the police station and was denied food or water. The people dressed in civil uniform that are without badges are asking protestors their religion and then beating them up."
Another protester, Sagar Subodh Jha, claimed to have been targeted by multiple policemen together.
"I was beaten up all over my body, by multiple police officers. I tried to save my head by covering it with my hand. They were grabbing my neck and slapping and punching me. My shoes and clothes were torn, and my fingers were fractured while trying to protect myself."
He also added, "My son is seven years old, he wants to become a doctor. I earn 15,000, with paper leaks like this how will he become a doctor. I will not leave my son hanging like this."