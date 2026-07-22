Lathis, Detentions & Assault: Protesters Allege Police Brutality At CJP Stir

Videos of protesters being lathi-charged and beaten up by the Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel in different parts of central Delhi went viral on Monday and Tuesday. These included visuals of female protesters being targeted.

The Quint spoke to some of the protesters who faced violence from the security personnel.

Siddhanth a student protestor said, "There were goons dressed in civil uniforms. The children that were begging for mercy were also being beaten mercilessly. They are being hunted and beaten behind bushes." He also says his friend a 19-year-old DU student and a UPSC aspirant was hit multiple times and severely injured.

"I will not prepare for UPSC now if this is how IAS and police officers behave," the 19-year-old said.