Satire: No ID Tag for Delhi Police, but No ID Enough for Indian Citizens?

On 20 July, protesting students marching from Delhi's Jantar Mantar towards Parliament were met with tear gas and batons from security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force—many of whom were in plain clothes, without visible name badges or identification tags!

In response, The Times of India quoted Delhi Police sources saying personnel from "specialised detection and intelligence units often do not wear uniforms because their work involves undercover operations."

But in a democracy, shouldn't accountability run both ways?