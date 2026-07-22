Jantar Mantar Protests: Delhi Police Needs to Change its Anti-People Mindset

Made in 1954, barely seven years after the independence of India, the feature film “Jagriti” had a song which goes as follows:

“Hum laaye hain toofan se kashti nikaal ke,

Is desh ko rakhna, mere bachhon, sambhal ke.”

Roughly translated, it means, “We have brought the boat safely out of the storm, ie, we have got freedom for the country. It is now for you, my children, to keep the country safe."

The song voices the confidence that the post-independence leaders had in the ability of the youth to shape and steer the nation forward.

However, the current dispensation and its law enforcement apparatus' atrocious handling of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, led by thousands of students, parents, teachers and NEET aspirants on 20 July, belies that confidence.

The handling, in fact, appears to indicate that the instruments of State power and authority actually treat the youth not as an asset but as enemies.