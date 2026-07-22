Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Satire: No ID Tag for Delhi Police, but No ID Enough for Indian Citizens?

Satire: No ID Tag for Delhi Police, but No ID Enough for Indian Citizens?

When citizens are increasingly asked to prove who they are, why aren't those exercising State power?

Aroop Mishra
Satire
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Several videos taken by protesters at the CJP agitation purportedly showed security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force, in plain clothes without visible name badges or identification tags.</p></div>
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Several videos taken by protesters at the CJP agitation purportedly showed security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force, in plain clothes without visible name badges or identification tags.

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The recent state Assembly elections saw the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls fuel concerns over documentation and disenfranchisement—with lakhs of deleted voters losing their democratic right to vote. More recently, the Ministry of External Affairs said a passport is a travel document, and not a proof of citizenship. Aadhaar and voter IDs, too, are treated as proof of residence and identity—not citizenship.

Even as Indian citizens are increasingly being burdened with proving who they are, those exercising State power are seemingly not.

On 20 July, protesting students marching from Delhi's Jantar Mantar towards Parliament were met with tear gas and batons from security personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force—many of whom were in plain clothes, without visible name badges or identification tags!

In response, The Times of India quoted Delhi Police sources saying personnel from "specialised detection and intelligence units often do not wear uniforms because their work involves undercover operations."

But in a democracy, shouldn't accountability run both ways?

Also ReadNEET Protests: India's Exam Crisis and the Politics of Waiting

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