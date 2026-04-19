Kejriwal’s Recusal Plea: Can Courts Restrict Access When Fairness is Challenged?

There are moments in constitutional life when a particular case begins to illuminate a larger unease. The recent proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the Delhi excise policy matter have become one such moment. What began as a hearing on the challenge to a trial court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others has opened into a broader question: What happens when the fairness of the forum itself is questioned, but the public’s access to that moment remains controlled by the same institution?

On the surface, this appears to be a familiar legal episode: a high-profile litigant arguing his own case, a recusal plea against the presiding judge, and fragments of courtroom proceedings circulating widely. The court’s subsequent direction to remove unauthorised videos may seem like an administrative response to maintain order.

But if we pause there, we miss the real question.