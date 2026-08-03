The CJP Must Learn From Its Success, Not Just Celebrate It

advertisement
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has achieved something truly remarkable. Against immeasurable odds, the level of mobilisation it so quickly generated, and the political pressure it created are no mean feats. The CJP has become synonymous with the anger of an entire generation—a generation that questions, thinks, and takes nothing for granted. However, because of its resounding success, it now faces bigger questions.
If the protests demonstrated the CJP’s ability to mobilise, the weeks that follow will test something more difficult.
Today, the high standards that are being expected of the CJP are because its success has raised expectations of what comes next.
The resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan marked the culmination of a successful protest. The CJP mounted immense pressure on the ruling government, and kept the issue at hand alive long enough to force the government to act. In doing so, it achieved what many opposition parties have recently struggled to do. It also transformed the nature of the expectations that are now upon it. This paradox is a consequence of its own successes.
The standards by which a protest is judged change the moment it succeeds.
At the same time, our expectations must remain realistic. The CJP is not a homogenous organisation yet. It is still navigating the muddy waters of nationwide attention for the first time.
As such, it would be decidedly unfair to expect it to already possess the qualities of a well-established political organisation. However, one would be equally mistaken to assume that the responsibilities created by its success can be deferred.
The CJP has done something no one could even have imagined a month or so ago. But, will today’s resistance endure when the victims are communities whose suffering has historically failed to disturb the conscience of the nation? That test begins now. As Omair Khan puts it, the real test is whether that solidarity will also appear when Muslims are lynched, Christians are denied the right to bury their dead, or Dalits and Adivasis march for dignity.
For all the celebrations surrounding Pradhan’s resignation, one wonders if some questions went unanswered. FIRs against protesters remain in several states, notably in Bengal and Bihar. In Goa, protestors were reportedly detained for raising slogans in solidarity with Umar Khalid.
If these episodes are allowed to become isolated local struggles, the political gains made in the month gone by risk being gradually undone.
Some supporters have also questioned the the party's organisational missteps during the protest, and its aftermath. Once the protest ended, undreds of protesters who had come to Jantar Mantar in response to the CJP's call to protest were left stranded in the capital with no money or means to return home. While some groups and individuals were seen helping stranded protesters, the CJP appeared missing in action.
Some of these expectations may well be premature; the CJP is a young organisation, and cannot reasonably be expected to respond to every development across the country overnight. Yet, its own success inevitably raises the bar it must now aspire to. Once a protest becomes the face of a national agitation, it also inherits responsibility for keeping that agitation alive.
A successful protest is fought not just on the streets. It is also fought in the battle over what the protest comes to mean. Rather than engaging with the issues that brought thousands of students onto the streets, sections of the media have increasingly focused on the language used by students, making it the focal point for shifting the conversation away from the accountability of the government towards the conduct of the protesters themselves.
Those currently in power have every imaginable incentive to amplify the discourse against the CJP and build a counter-narrative against it.
Every debate over Saurav Das's Hrithik Roshan comment, or the merits and demerits of dancing, or the language used by the protestors, is one less debate about FIRs against students and police brutality they were ruthlessly subjected to.
The CJP must not let that happen. The public should constantly be reminded that the story did not end with Pradhan’s resignation. Protesters are still facing cases, and the larger questions of accountability and transparency put forward to the government are left unanswered. The CJP must ensure that it does not let others write this story.
The CJP succeeding in having its immediate demands met is by all means a formidable achievement. But this must not be the final destination. Every successful protest eventually gets to a point where it must decide whether it wants to remain a protest or transform itself into a durable political force. The CJP is now at that juncture. Its appeal has insofar rested on its ability to speak a language that young people recognise, a language that is irreverent and unapologetically satirical.
Learning from historic movements like the 1974 Bihar agitation, it must continue efforts to provide legal assistance for protesters facing FIRs in Bengal and Goa. A disciplined communications strategy is vital to counter media tone-policing and refocus on paper leaks and police misconduct.
The CJP must nurture existing solidarities and forge new ones with marginalised Dalit, Adivasi, and minority movements, and ensure that its voice amplifies those who cannot speak for themselves. If the CJP manages to translate popular issues into sustained public engagement with causes that have historically remained at the margins, the journey from satire to movement will well and truly have begun.
(The author is a Sociology student at the University of Hyderabad. He writes on digital and urban sociology, caste, and ecology. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)